Westboro Villager: In This Together

This Kitchissippi Times article is sponsored.

Hello!

The past few months have definitely knocked the wind out of our collective sails, don’t you think? From the very beginning we exchanged our fears and worries. We talked about the what ifs and the maybes that this pandemic might bring about. I think many of us thought we’d give it a couple of weeks and everything would go back to normal. The days turned into weeks and while we stayed socially distanced, the Black Lives Matter movement erupted bigger than ever before. I think it’s safe to say it’s been hard for all of us to navigate the waters.

As a small business owner and mother, I know not going it alone. We are in this together. We live in a great community and the relationships between the people who live here and the businesses that call Westboro Village home continue to thrive – we’re finding new ways of doing business and, from all accounts, it is working. Shopping online, curbside pick-up and deliveries seem to now be part and parcel of many retail spaces. Online fitness programs, Zoom appointments with professionals and expanded patios connect us even more.

I hope as we move forward, we continue to do it together. We all have a say – that’s what makes a community. It’s a shared sense of responsibility and inclusion. And a bit of kindness, too.

Take care!

Molly Van der Schee

The Village Quire

Chair, Westboro Village BIA

Merit Travel

Merit Travel Talks have gone virtual! On August 6th, join Kendra Tainsh from Merit Travel and Luciana Lyons from Collette Tours as they take you on a journey to two distinct yet equally beautiful countries, Iceland & Italy. Register online and watch for more Travel Talks.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/merit-travel-7998943380

WALL SPACE GALLERY + FRAMING

358 Richmond Rd

We are excited to present three artists for our August exhibitions, on display at the gallery August 8-29. Inspired by her travels, Amy Shackleton presents Futures, exploring the relationships between humanity and the environment. Claire Desjardins’ LOVE will showcase bright, summery canvases infused with colour and emotion. Sherry Czekus creates graphic paintings that immerse viewers into crowds, investigating our (now more than ever) multifaceted relationship with bustling streets, in her show, Come As You Are.

Painting collections and artist talk details online at WALLSPACEGALLERY.CA

Gallery open to public weekdays 10-6, Saturdays 10-5, and closed on Sunday. Custom framing by appointment.

info@wallspacegallery.ca

613-729-0003

Free parking behind gallery

West End Kids – 25 Years in Business

Join the West End Kids family to celebrate 25 years!

Gordie and Sheba Schmidt have planted a seed and watched it grow. They have enjoyed being part of beautiful Westboro Village. Gordie and Sheba love watching the countless children their store helps clothe as they grow with the community. Under their guidance, West End Kids has maintained its reputation for high-quality kids clothes, efficient shopping, and expert customer service.

Locally owned, West End Kids is offering a variety of sale items, and clearance prices on last season inventory all month long. You can shop ONLINE, for curbside and in store pick up or ship to home.

westendkids.ca

Quel Que Chose – Summer Treats

There’s nothing better on a hot summer day than a delicious cold treat.

Quelque Chose is offering ice cream macaron sandwiches, and signature milkshakes and sundaes topped with macarons and awesome flavours. If you’re a lover of macarons and ice cream, these treats will basically complete your life.

https://quelque-chose.ca/

This Kitchissippi Times article is sponsored.







Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...