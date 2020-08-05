Rediscovering Where and How We Live

This Kitchissippi Times article is sponsored.

By Dean Caillier, Sales Representive with Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central, Brokerage

It was like a zombie apocalypse—people walking past my house at all hours of the day and night, many of whom I didn’t even know. This daily parade was the aftermath of the first COVID-19 wave, where everyone just wanted to get outside and feel human again.

My wife and I joined in the daily stroll, sometimes multiple times each day. Connecting with other people and seeing old and new faces at a social distance was what we all needed. More than ever, our home and our community was our sanctuary.

Spending so much time at home gave me the chance to get some of those odd jobs done; painting a room and cleaning out the basement, among other things, has brought new life to various spaces within our home. For many, it has been a time of reflection, including considerations about the kind of home and neighborhood to live in.

The lifestyle of working from home, where one isn’t required to commute to work on a regular basis, has redefined how we live in our homes. Families where parents and even older kids now work from home may decide to move to a larger house where everyone can have their space. With “staycations” being the new normal, a home with a pool may be on the list.

On the other hand, life may have just gotten simpler for some. Downsizing to a smaller house or condo life might be the next move. Change in location may also be up for discussion; being closer to amenities and services in a more urban setting might be the choice while others may choose a more rural lifestyle with more land around them. Or, with everything we have just gone through this year, the home and neighborhood you’re in may be right where you should be.

Whatever the direction, stay safe and healthy and enjoy your home.

