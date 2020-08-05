CoBrie Family Restaurant and Catering now offering more delicious options

This Kitchissippi Times article is sponsored.

Like many businesses in the hospitality industry, CoBrie Family Restaurant in the Carlingwood Shopping Centre has shifted its focus this year. A renewed emphasis on takeout meals and highly customizable catering means Chef Brian Vallipuram can keep on doing what he loves, which is feeding people.

Co-owner Karen Vallipuram says that while the restaurant — which has an exterior entrance directly from the parking lot — is now able to welcome diners indoors, many are also relishing the opportunity to enjoy CoBrie’s tasty food in their own homes. A new takeout menu offers generous portions at reasonable prices, featuring sandwiches, salads, burgers, gourmet thin crust pizzas, pastas and much more, with lots of kid-friendly and vegetarian options as well as à la carte family-style meals. House-made desserts are also available and you can add wine, beer, soft drinks or juice to your order too.

For catering, CoBrie offers everything from rustic picnics to fine dining.

“The sky is the limit,” says Brian. “If you’re looking for unique gourmet ‘ready to heat or eat’ meals, or want to enjoy the services of a personal chef in your backyard, cottage or home, we are eager to serve you truly appealing dishes and glad to accommodate any dietary restrictions.”

Catered breakfasts with inventive fare such as crepes, house-smoked salmon and Mexican burritos are a CoBrie speciality, as is their home meal replacement service.

“With people eating more of their meals at home now, some are finding it takes a lot of time and energy to do all the shopping and cooking required so our pre-prepared meals offer a delicious respite,” notes Karen.

Inside the spacious restaurant, which has been reconfigured per new safe dining protocols, guests will find a refreshed menu featuring some of their old favourites along with scrumptious new dishes. Those wishing to hold small gatherings will appreciate the private room in the back.

However you choose to enjoy CoBrie’s tempting fare, you can be sure that Karen and Brian will always serve you carefully-prepared food made fresh with quality ingredients.

