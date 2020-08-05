Welcome back to the biz roundup! We caught up with the Wellington West and Westboro Village Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) to hear the latest news.

BIAs welcome new businesses

Refined Image Ottawa is now open for business at 375 Richmond Rd. The Cosmetic Clinic offers treatments and procedures like dermal fillers, botox/dysport, PRP, hyperhidrosis and microneedling.

At 255 Richmond Rd., Capital Printers has set up shop. The Westboro company offers silkscreen, embroidery, promotional print services and others.

The Tattoo Machine has moved into Hintonburg. The local ink shop hosted its grand reopening on July 12 at its 1107 Wellington St. W. location.

In July, Lusa Bakery opened a second location in Kitchissippi. The Ottawa-Gatineau company has been operating since 1988 and specialises in “fresh Portuguese breads, fresh pastries and groceries from Portugal.” The new spot is located at 1111 Wellington St. W.

Recently, Joe’s Italian Kitchen has also opened a second location. The business, specializing in Italian cuisine, first opened in Almonte, ON, before expanding to a second location in Kitchissippi at 1323 Wellington St. W.

Attention parents, students, math lovers! The Mathnasium of Carlington has opened at 1063 Wellington St. W. and serves the “Hintonburg, Westboro, Carlington and Mechanicsville communities.” The learning centre offers an after school math program year-round for grade 1-12 students as well as a summer program.

Zydeco Smokeshack + Eatery welcomed customers to its counter the first week of June. Stop by the local food stand in the Parkdale Market block at 25 Hamilton Ave. N. and try the latest “smoked goodness” from Pitmaster Greg Delair.

Hintonburg has a new hair salon. Danny Gerges opened the Shampoo Hair Salon at 124 Spadina Ave. earlier this summer. Gerges was the former owner of Riccioli Hair Salon on Rideau Street.

Coming soon to Kitchissippi

Noor Food Market is arriving next month in the heart of Westboro. The business is “a Middle Eastern inspired food for health grocery store featuring locally sourced, ethically made and grown produce and food products.” The Noor Food Market is aiming to open its doors around August 7.

Change of address

Blumenstudio, the shop owned by floral designer Kat Kosk, moved to 1395 Wellington St. W. just before the pandemic hit in the spring. The local floral shop first opened in 2011, operating out of a studio space on Parkdale Avenue.

Celebrating patio season

With COVID-19, businesses had to adapt their procedures and spaces to accommodate physical distancing regulations. One of the silver linings has been the addition of many new patios across the ward. Some restaurants and retailers that have never had patios now do, and many of the classic neighbourhood patios have reopened.

So stay safe and find a fun, sunny spot to enjoy!







