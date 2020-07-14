Important Update: Kitchissippi times is back!

Dear readers,

We’ve got some exciting news: Kitchissippi Times is back.

In April, like many local businesses and organizations, the Kitchissippi Times team had to make some tough decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included suspending our printed monthly publication.

But that didn’t stop us from producing local news. These last months, we were busy keeping up with the community and publishing stories digitally. The Kitchissippi Times website was also redesigned! Check it out at www.kitchissippi.com.

Now, we’re thrilled to announce that the print edition of Kitchissippi Times returns to newsstands August 3rd.

Kitchissippi Times has served local readers for more than 17 years, providing a valuable community service that keeps people informed. We have a strong and committed readership.

Kitchissippi Times is 100% local. Locally owned. Locally produced. Local employees, writers and photographers. Local audience. We think LOCAL is more important than ever.

As always, please send us story ideas, letters to the editor and any other updates about our favourite Ottawa neighbourhood.

Stay safe and thank you for all your support!

