As you’ve heard, the City of Ottawa has made masks required wearing in all indoor commercial spaces.

But rather than grumbling, our neighbours and merchants are approaching the challenge with their usual good humour, stylish panache, and creativity!

SPECIAL PHOTO FEATURE:

Check out the masks of Hintonburg and Wellington Village.

In addition to preventing the spread of COVID 19, masks will be THE fashion accessory for 2020! From goes-with-everything basic black to funky colours and patterns, a mask can reflect your personal style. And with so many merchants in Wellington West selling masks, it’s easy to find one to go with every outfit in your closet.

This article was submitted by the Wellington West BIA. To learn more about local businesses, visit wellingtonwest.ca/







