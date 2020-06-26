Sponsored: Staying on the safe side

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, we immediately saw the resilience and ingenuity of the merchants in Wellington Village and Hintonburg. At first, many of our restaurants changed their service model to takeout and delivery; and, some of our stores had to figure out how to provide essential needs while protecting their customers and staff. As restrictions have started to gradually be lifted, and businesses start to reopen, maintaining a safe environment for everyone is the first priority.

Some merchants are limiting the number of customers in the store at the same time, and some are continuing curbside pickup and delivery services. We are also seeing the latest fashion prints in masks as well as plexiglass barriers, faceshields and gloves. And some of our businesses have shown some very simple – and very clever! – ideas, such as:

a cash bucket at the Parkdale Market

a cup of q-tips RBC Royal Bank provides to customers to push the buttons on a debit machine

a QR Code to join a virtual line to enter the TD Canada Trust

Staff at Herb and Spice Food Shop. Photo courtesy of the Wellington West BIA. Staff at Giant Tiger Xpress. Photo courtesy of the Wellington West BIA. Staff at Drip House. Photo courtesy of the Wellington West BIA.

This article was submitted by the Wellington West BIA.







