Sponsored: It’s Open Season on Patios

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Check out the returning and new patios in Wellington West.

As the weather gets warmer and the sun shines brighter, we are all venturing outside more to enjoy the start of summer; and, Ontario has started to relax some of the COVID-19 restrictions. Which means… patio season has reopened in Wellington West! And we’re seeing some really innovative approaches by some of our restaurants to creating new and expanded outdoor seating areas.

Just one example is the collaboration between Hintonburg restaurants 10fourteen and Wellington Eatery which truly demonstrates the #communityofcommunities that we embody in Wellington West:

“We are grateful to the City of Ottawa for letting us do this and we are absolutely heartened to have neighbours that have become extended family.

“I sent thank you cards to all the residents above us thanking them for their generosity in not making a fuss, we built a very defined wall and created a beautiful space in a very ugly parking lot. The other things we are so very grateful for is that we were able to partner with the Wellington Eatery next door. We built the patio together, we made it bigger and more viable by working together. Through collaboration we have built a space that can actually sustain us through the summer. We have become great friends with George and his son working together every single day to build something that we can share and use together, I think that is super cool.” – Rod Castro, Owner, 10fourteen.

This article was submitted by the Wellington West BIA. To learn more about local businesses, visit wellingtonwest.ca/







Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...