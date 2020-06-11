RCMP investigating fatal crash near Champlain Bridge

A cyclist has died and a pedestrian remains in critical condition after a crash in Westboro Wednesday night.

Around 7 p.m., a westbound vehicle on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway struck the male cyclist and female pedestrian after leaving the roadway near the Island Park Drive intersection (Champlain Bridge), RCMP confirmed.

When Ottawa Paramedic Service arrived, the cyclist was in cardiac arrest and later died from his injuries.

“Upon paramedic arrival, one male patient in his 50s was found in cardiac arrest. A bystander had already initiated CPR and members of our first crew continued with care and provided additional resuscitations manoeuvres. An urgent transport promptly occurred to the closest ED,” Ottawa Paramedic Service stated in a release. “A second patient (female) was treated for multiple compound fractures; deemed to be in a critical condition, transported to the local trauma centre. A third patient (male) was assessed, treated and transported in a stable condition.”

RCMP confirmed that the driver did not sustain any major injuries and has since been released from hospital.

At this time, it is unknown why the driver left the roadway at the intersection. The RCMP investigation is ongoing.

Champlain Bridge is now open to the public.







