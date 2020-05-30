Sponsored: ‘In this together’- A letter from the Wellington West BIA

The past weeks and months have been tough for everyone in Kitchissippi but one thing we know is that we are so fortunate to work with the merchants of Hintonburg and Wellington Village. Together we are strong. We are resilient. We are innovative. We will make it through this crisis. But right now, your local shops and restaurants need your support.

Some of our stores have safely reopened, so visit them and make a purchase. And even more stores have online shops, so check to see if they have what you’re looking for before you go to Amazon. See our list of #shoplocalonline stores (with links) at https://wellingtonwest.ca/online-shopping/.

With over 60 restaurants offering takeout or delivery, you’re sure to find something to tempt you to order in tonight. Check out our list of restaurant offerings at https://wellingtonwest.ca/covid-restaurants/.

You can also buy a gift certificate to use at your favourite spots when they are open to serve you again. You can find out how to purchase them at https://wellingtonwest.ca/gift-certificates-online/

You can also support our merchants’ crowdfunding campaigns at LOVE.WellingtonWest.ca. Working with partners, the BIA is covering all the fees, so every dollar given to the campaigns goes directly to the business. Each campaign is offering its own rewards that you can choose from, including store credit, charitable donations, fun events and even art off their walls. Donate now to a crowdfunding campaign at http://LOVE.WellingtonWest.ca.

Through all of this, we are inspired by how our community of communities is pulling together. We’ve seen so many examples of neighbours helping neighbours. And we love seeing the messages, drawings and hearts left on so many storefronts just to let them know that you’ve got their back and you can’t wait to see them again. On behalf of all of the businesses in Wellington West, the feeling is mutual, ten times over!

– Wellington West BIA







