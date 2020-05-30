Maverick’s Donuts welcomes customers at new Westboro location

By Hollie Grace James

Local company Maverick’s Donuts has opened the doors to its third Ottawa location in Kitchissippi. In partnership with Happy Goat Coffee Company, Maverick’s set up shop at 307a Richmond Road in Westboro on May 21. While social distancing mandates have caused some complications, the newest neighbourhood spot for a sweet treat is ready for business.

Since opening their first location on Bank Street in 2016, co-owners Gen and Geoff Vivian have delighted customers with freshly-baked cake donuts in ever-changing, unique flavors like Lemon Ricotta, Pecan Pie and Chocolate Peanut Butter. Their line of vegan options has also been a popular feature. Gen said they are currently working on new recipes for additional animal by-product free glazes to appeal to their Westboro clientele. From the start, the owners said they intended to create a franchisable business.

“We do feel as though we’re at a point now where we’ve mastered the basis of what it is that we do and so now we’re able to expand our business while keeping the same model,” said Gen.

Little did the Vivians know that their plans to open in mid-March would coincide with the first wave of a worldwide pandemic.

“It’s been really tough and truthfully it still is,” added Gen. “But our team has been amazing and we’re super pleased about how things have gone for us.”

For a business with a brand new location, uncertainty comes with the territory. When opening during an unpredictable pandemic, Gen said adaptability is key. The Vivians have modified operations at their Bank Street and Westboro locations to comply with new regulations (the Byward Market spot remains closed). At those locations, there are visual cues for mandated social distancing protocols, extra sanitization, cashless payment and plexiglass screens. There’s also a limit on the number of customers allowed in the shop at one time. During the pandemic, the community support for the local company has been strong.

“The support from the city has been so overwhelming — the most amazing experience ever,” said Gen.

And the Vivians aren’t just keeping all of the love for themselves. Since the beginning of May, they’ve been dropping off donuts for frontline workers across the city. They are also currently accepting “donut donations,” which they will match, delivering weekly treats to those putting their lives at risk in order to help.

If you’re interested in offering a donut donation, please send an e-mail to hello@mavericksdonuts.com with your name and donation amount.

For more information, visit mavericksdonuts.com.







Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...