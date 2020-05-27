Community Photos: April showers bring May flowers!

One of our photographers, Ellen Bond, went out this past weekend to capture Kitchissippi in bloom. With COVID-19, some beloved annual events like the Canadian Tulip Festival were held virtually or cancelled. We hope that you can still safely enjoy our ward’s green spaces this spring.

Kitchissippi tulips shot on May 23. Photo by Ellen Bond. It’s lilac season in Ottawa. Kitchissippi has its fair share of the fragrant flowers. Photo by Ellen Bond. Three friendly frogs take a pose on a Kitchissippi lawn. Photo by Ellen Bond. A sign in a local residence supporting COVID-19 essential workers. Photo by Ellen Bond. Kitchissippi tulips shot on May 23. Photo by Ellen Bond. A Kitchissippi local takes a walk while physically distancing on May 23. Photo by Ellen Bond. A COVID-19 sign in a local business’ window. Photo by Ellen Bond. A cherry blossom blooms in Kitchissippi in May. Photo by Ellen Bond. Locals appreciate the tulips in Kitchissippi on May 23 while keeping safe distance during the pandemic. Photo by Ellen Bond. Kitchissippi tulips shot on May 23. Photo by Ellen Bond.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...