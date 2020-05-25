Federal Update: Summer supports for Canadian students

Dear neighbour,

The arrival of beautiful weather and spring buds, as well as the relaxation of some pandemic restrictions, are all very welcome in Ottawa Centre!

Whether you’ve recently graduated and were looking forward to starting your career, or you’re still in school and counting on summer employment to pay tuition or pursuing a national service opportunity – our government has your back.

Students can now apply for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit. If you have not done so already, open a CRA MyAccount and sign up for direct deposits in order to get the CESB as quickly as possible.

The Canada Summer jobs program is now officially open – If you’re a student, aged 15-30, and looking for a job, the Canada Summer Jobs program has thousands of opportunities available. You can check out the options and apply at jobbank.gc.ca

As Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, during the pandemic, I have been focused on working with my provincial and territorial colleagues in preparation of investing more than $3 billion in federal infrastructure money on projects to make facilities more pandemic-resistant and encourage outdoor activities in the age of COVID-19.

The federal government is also adapting our historic Investing in Canada infrastructure program to the new health and economic realities of the pandemic.

These changes include:

Faster project approvals, with hundreds of projects approved and ready to go;

Support for more resilient social infrastructure, like hospitals and schools; and

Increased federal government share for “shovel-worthy” projects, from building retrofits to new pathways and bike lanes that will help Canadians physically distance while staying active and healthy.

We will continue to respond to the wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19, and take action as needed to protect the health and safety of Canadians and stabilize the economy.

Together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 by making a conscious effort to keep a physical distance between each other.

Non-medical masks can add an extra layer of protection for yourself and others that you come into contact with.

Even if you choose to wear a mask, you must practice social distancing

The best protection against COVID-19 is to: Wash your hands regularly and clean commonly-used surfaces If you are sick, do not go outside and do not go to work Continue to practice social distancing



Please remember, Ottawa Public Health is still recommending that everyone continue physical distancing.

Also, Ottawa Public Health recommends you wear a non-medical cloth mask whenever physical distancing is not possible.

It takes a community to beat a virus. All our actions add up to protect everyone in our city. Keep doing your part to protect your friends, family and neighbours.

We are all in this together.

Take care and be safe,

Catherine







Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...