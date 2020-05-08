Federal Update: Rent relief, community support and virtual classes.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have had many (virtual) meetings with small

business owners, representatives of Business Improvement Associations and

non-profit organizations in Ottawa Centre regarding the supports they need to survive

this challenging time.

Last week, the federal government reached an agreement with the provinces to

introduce a new rent relief program help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For qualifying businesses, the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance

gives forgivable loans to cover 50 per cent of rent payments for April, May and June.

The loans will be forgiven if the property owner agrees to cut the rent by at least 75 per

cent for those months and promises not to evict the tenant. To qualify, small

businesses, non-profits or charitable organizations must pay less than $50,000 a month

in rent and have lost 70 per cent of revenues, compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

We’ve also launched the Emergency Community Support Fund to provide

additional resources to charities and non-profits so they can adapt to the new realities

and difficulties brought on by COVID-19.

Our government also announced more than $1 billion for a national medical research

strategy to fight #COVID19. This funding will support vaccine development,

production of treatments, testing and tracking of the virus.

COVID-19 has been very difficult and frightening for many of us. It’s normal to feel

scared, anxious, or stressed. You’re not alone – we’re in this together. Please reach out

to your support network or find the best online or phone service that fits your needs.

If you are dealing with physical, emotional, sexual or other kinds of abuse at home text

(613) 704-5535 or chat online at unsafeathomeottawa.ca. This service is available

seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.

To connect with younger students, I have been holding weekly virtual classes on

Facebook Live Friday’s at 1 p.m. They are fun and educational and the provide a short

break for parents who are still adjusting to the homeschool situation.

We’ve also covered Civics, Climate Change, Careers, the United Nations and “Kids and

COVID-19”. All the past lessons can be found on my on my Facebook page or YouTube

channel.

As well, my staff and I are working to ensure many organizations in Ottawa Centre will

benefit from the Canada Summer Jobs program and be able to hire students.

In the coming weeks and months, I will continue to work hard to try and ensure the

support everyone needs to recover from this unprecedented crisis is there for you.

We are in this together, Ottawa Centre!

– Catherine

* My Constituency Office is virtually open and ready to support and serve you.

Phone: 613-946-8682

Email: Catherine.McKenna@parl.gc.ca







Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...