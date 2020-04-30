Councillor’s Corner: Updates on property maintenance, transit and downtown density.

Kitchissippi Times file photo.

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi Ward Councillor

Well, Kitchissippi, we made it to the end of April! I’ve collected some important updates on both ward and City news below, so read on for updates.

By-law and Regulatory Services has released updated guidelines for yard work under COVID-19 conditions. Property maintenance and landscaping activities are now considered essential and will be permitted as of May 1. Permitted services will be restricted to activities that promote the safety and sanitation of properties, such as lawn cutting, dethatching, rolling, clearing debris, and aeration. These activities will ensure that properties are meeting property standards and are safe for use.

The rail dampers that are intended to address elevated noise in the Transitway trench running through Mechanicsville and Hintonburg have been installed and the City expects results of pre- and post- installation noise studies to be available very soon. I have advised the City that while I find the noise reduced to some degree, I still consider it to be too loud near the trench. The City has said they will continue to explore further noise reduction measures; I look forward to hearing more about those options. Also important is the closure of the Trillium Line on May 3 to allow for the line to be expanded. The line will be closed for two years and will be replaced by bus service. More information on that change here.

The NCC has filed for site plan permission for the parking lot in the Atlantis Yard and driveway access. This is the first step of the NCC’s re-development plans for Westboro beach as anticipated by its Sir John A. Macdonald linear park plan approved by its board two years ago. You can find more information on that here. Also ongoing is the City’s R4 zoning review; feedback is due by May 8 on the City’s final proposal for increasing density in the R4 zones in Ward 15 and other downtown wards. With other urban councillors, I am in an ongoing discussion with the planning department about several concerns we have, and I hope to be able to write about those in greater detail soon. More information on that can be found here. It’s unlikely the file will actually be in front of Planning Committee until September.

A head’s up that the City’s spring curbside giveaway weekend is cancelled, as are all scheduled Household Hazardous Waste depots for May. Please keep an eye on the City’s communication channels for updates on when those will be rescheduled for.

Finally, if you’re looking for some helpful tips on how to stay active while practicing physical distancing, check out Ottawa Public Health’s tips online. We know things are tough right now and staying physically active is an important aspect of maintaining our mental health and general wellbeing.

Stay safe Kitchissippi.







