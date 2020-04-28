COVID-19 Update

Hello Kitchissippi readers!

Here’s an important update from our team:

Kitchissippi Times has shifted operations due to COVID-19. As a result, the printed product is suspended for May, June and July. There will be no physical or digital copy of the paper.

However, Kitchissippi Times is still up and running. We’re shifting our efforts and publishing stories directly online at kitchissippi.com and on our social media channels. We will keep you posted as things develop this spring/summer. Please continue to send us story ideas, letters to the editor and anything else about our favourite Ottawa neighbourhood.

You can also sign up for our biweekly newsletter here: https://kitchissippi.com/contact/subscribe-to-the-kt-newsletter/.

Stay safe and thank you for your support!

