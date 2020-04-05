KT’s April edition is out!

Hello readers! The April edition of KT is out! In this issue, we look at COVID-19 in Kitchissippi and how the business and non-profit communities are responding. There’s an Early Days story on the 1918 Spanish flu and how Ottawa quelled the pandemic back then. There are stories on surviving self-isolation through electronic community events and treks into nature.

We say also goodbye to the beloved Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s and celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Yard.

And it’s time for the spring edition of Homes and Condos!

Get the digital edition right here.

