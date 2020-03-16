Sponsored: Why Dovercourt?

There are many reasons summer campers of all ages love Dovercourt but we’ve narrowed it down to just five.

1. Best camp counsellors in the city. All of our staff are highly trained and selected carefully for their warmth, friendliness, and energy. Almost all of them have grown up in summer camps and more than 80% return each year.

2. Variety. With more than 100 camps to choose from there is something for everyone. Each week offers more than 40 choices like Street Drumming, Overnight camps, and even Hollywood Stunt Ninjas.

3. A Place for the whole family. Dovercourt’s diverse programming and commitment to inclusion makes it the perfect place for siblings of various ages, interests and abilities. We offer individualized integration plans starting at age 4 and have made sure there are exciting and unique choices for young teens who are too grown-up for camp (like Bluesfest Rock University, or White Water Rescue).

4. Kids are our specialty – experts do the rest. Dovercourt works closely with 20+ partners to offer specialized instruction. We can’t be the experts on everything so our focus is the children and we leave the rest to our friends like Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo, Kitchissippi Centre, Ottawa River Canoe Club, Ian Quick, and many more.

5. Extras! Adding formal swim lessons or Extended Care to your child’s camp week allows parents to fit everything into one short summer.

Registration is already open and more than half full. Pick up your copy of the 2020 Camp Guide & Family Calendar at the centre or see a copy online.

Dovercourt 411 Dovercourt Ave. • Ottawa 613.798.8950

