Sponsored: Summer Art Camps at the Ottawa School of Art

Fuel Your Child’s Creativity

Established in 1879, the OSA has always maintained its mission to deliver top-quality arts education, making it the ideal summer camp for your children. Participating children and teens will embark on an exciting hands-on exploration of a variety of artistic mediums, themes and styles taught by professional artists. Your child or teen will have access to a variety of art materials — all included within the costs of the camps. Before and after care is available from Monday to Friday 8 am to 9am and 4 pm (4:30 for downtown campus) to 5:30 pm.

8 weeks of programming and 48 camps to choose from:

• Painting

• Drawing

• Printmaking

• Sculpture

• Cartooning

• Ceramics

Children ages 6-12 years

Students produce a wide variety of work in all disciplines, giving children the opportunity to use materials and processes that are not available in the home or school setting.

Teens ages 13-15 years

Youth focus their attention and develop patience in classes that are media specific, such as cartooning, while individual lessons focus on different elements of art such as colour, line, form, perspective, and composition.

Fields Trips

Possible field trips involve a tour of the National Gallery of Canada, a visit to Lowertown or YMCA Pool, and/or other local parks/museums. Children participate in a short drama class.



Registration begins March 20th

Downtown Campus: Byward Market 35 George Street, Ottawa, ON

(613) 241-7471 info@artottawa.ca

Orleans Campus: Shenkman Arts Centre 245 Centrum blvd. Orléans, ON (613) 580-2765 osao.info@artottawa.ca

Teaching Art to Everyone.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...