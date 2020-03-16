Sponsored: Business is blossoming in Westboro

It is hard to believe that it is March and spring is just around the corner. Soon the patios will be open and we’ll all be on our bikes, riding through the SJAM trail, the Byron Pathway, and beyond, to park right here in Westboro Village.

I’ve met so many new people over the winter. Friendly faces new to Ottawa who have moved into Westboro — transplants from across the country and around the world. I love knowing our little neighbourhood in the Nation’s capital is the top choice for people who want to make a home.

Westboro Village is also home to a few new businesses and I hope you will stop by to see them the next time you are out and about. Pi Co (236 Richmond Road) has opened at the corner of Tweedsmuir and Richmond. Make self-care and wellness a top priority by booking at Luxii (110 Richmond Road) or opt for an mani/pedi at A’s Nails (318 Richmond Road). Beehive Studio (396 Athlone Avenue) is the sweetest art studio for kids. House of Pizza (160 Richmond Road) looks to have an impressive patio set to open and I keep hearing nothing but delicious things about Brassica (309 Richmond Road).

Enjoy the next few weeks – spring is straight ahead!

By Molly van der Schee

