The March edition of KT is out! We celebrate the 100th birthdays of three extraordinary women, celebrate arts in schools, and take a look at the 100-year history of Fisher Park. We also feature Hintonburg Pottery’s recent efforts to raise money and feed 300 community members.

Get the digital edition right here.

