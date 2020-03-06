OCDSB: New school trustee named

SUBMITTED BY OCDSB

A new trustee was named for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board’s Zone 10, Somerset Kitchissippi.

Justine Bell takes over from Erica Braunovan, who resigned in December.

Justine, whose daughter attends a school in Centretown, says she believes in a sustainable future where her daughter and all students can thrive; where the community works together to meaningfully address socio-economic discrepancies, climate change and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Justine grew up in North Vancouver but moved to Ottawa 12 years ago from Mexico City with her husband Guillermo.

Over the years, she has completed a Masters of Public Policy and Administration. She has also led on Canada’s policy for engaging civil society organizations around the world, worked on Canada’s efforts in Afghanistan, spoke about the importance of consultation at the United Nations, volunteered with refugees, and served as the vice-president of a faith-based community organization.

She currently works as a senior analyst at Global Affairs Canada on poverty reduction.

Justine’s term will end November 14, 2022.

