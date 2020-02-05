Dudez looking to capture healthy juice scene

By Yose Cormier

Nasr Nasr may only be 24 years old, but the young entrepreneur sees a bright future for his new store, Juice Dudez.

Opened on September 23, the juice bar, located at 91 Richmond Road in Westboro, could very well be the start of a new franchise.

“My goal is to provide Ottawa, even Canada, something it really needs: to spread freshness all over,” he says.

Nasr, whose mother is from Ottawa and who’s dad is from Lebanon, actually grew up on a fruit farm in Lebanon.

“I’ve always wanted to get into business, and I’m a foodie, so this is a great fit,” says the former engineer student.

The place, which he owns with his brother, is already doing well, and interestingly, Nasr says he’s busiest in the evenings.

“I love Westboro and the people here have the mindset of health,” he says.

While Juice Dudez focuses on fresh fruit smoothies, juices and cocktails, he’s also a bit of a chocolate fan, so has added waffles, crepes and fruit platters, usually drizzled with Belgian chocolate.

Juice Dudez opens at 9 a.m. seven days a week, and closes between 10 p.m. and midnight depending on the night of the week.

