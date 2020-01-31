Federal update: Continuing to build on our progress in 2020

Submitted by Catherine McKenna, MP Ottawa Centre

When we invest in Canadians, we are investing in a growing economy, more middle class jobs, and a stronger, more resilient Canada. Our government was elected on a promise to invest in Canadians to ensure that they have a safe and affordable place to call home, more money for their kids, and the opportunity to save for their retirement.

Our first action this mandate was to take steps to cut taxes for nearly 20 million Canadians by 2023, while ensuring that the wealthiest individuals won’t benefit. This could save a single person almost $300 a year, provide a couple or a family close to $600 a year in savings, and nearly 1.1 million more Canadians would no longer pay federal income tax at all.

We’re ready to deliver on our promises and we’ve already started:

The Economy and the Middle Class: While Canada’s economy is strong and growing, the rising cost of living makes it harder for everyone to share in that success. We will move forward with a real plan to make life more affordable for Canadians – especially the middle class and people who are working hard to join it.

Climate Action: It’s time for real action on climate change, starting by advancing our commitment of reaching net zero. We’ll be looking at ways to make it easier and more affordable for people and businesses to make choices that leave a cleaner world for our children and grandchildren.

Healthy Communities and Gun control: We will keep moving forward on measures to ensure the safety and security of Canadians today, and for years to come.

Reconciliation: While we have made a lot of progress together, more work needs to be done to build on the investments we’ve made and keep moving this important relationship forward. We will be discussing how we continue towards a place where Indigenous Peoples in Canada are in control of their own destiny, making their own decisions about their future.

Canada’s Place in the World: Canada has earned its place in the world, anchored by a reputation for defending democracy, human rights and the rule of law. In an unpredictable and changing world, Canada needs to stay strong, be secure, and continue to engage on the things that matter most.

We will continue to invest in making life more affordable, create more jobs, and grow our economy to create a better future for our kids and grandkids.

