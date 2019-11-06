Sponsored: November is ‘Make A Will Month’

Having a will protects your family, ensures that your wishes are followed and preserves your legacy. Planning for the future can be difficult, but it is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. The Ontario Bar Association has dedicated November as “Make A Will Month”, and the lawyers at Merovitz Potechin LLP are here to help guide you through the process of creating a will so you know what to expect and your best interests are protected.

Here are the top 11 reasons to make a will:

You choose who will have care and custody of your children. You choose who will benefit from your estate. You choose how much each beneficiary will receive. You choose what specific asset a beneficiary will receive. You choose at what age your children can take control of their gifts. You choose who will administer your estate. You choose whether the estate trustee will be restricted in their ability to invest. You can minimize the income tax consequences on death. You can minimize the estate administration tax. You can minimize the effect of the Family Law Act on your beneficiaries if separation occurs. You can reduce the stress and conflict that may arise among loved ones after you die.

The Wills and Estates team at Merovitz Potechin LLP can help you learn how your choices will impact the future and create a plan that works for you and your family.

For more information, visit our website at www.merovitzpotechin.com/wills or contact one of our Wills and Estates lawyers.

Sarah Macaluso Wills and Estates Lawyer, 613-563-6689, sarah@mpottawa.com Tim Grieve, TEP Wills and Estates Lawyer, 613-563-6686, tim@mpottawa.com

*This post is sponsored by Merovitz Potechin LLP.

