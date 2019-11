The November edition of KT is out, and it’s jam-packed with an eclectic mix of local news stories and features about all things Kitchissippi. Find out what Kitchissippi residents think of the LRT. Meet Connie Mooney as she prepares for Remembrance Day. See why an Ottawa group wants to spark conversations around death.



Get the digital edition right here.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...