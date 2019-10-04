Your guide to voting in upcoming federal election

By Yose Cormier

Another election is upon us, with 11 candidates vying for your votes to represent Ottawa Centre in Parliament.

According to Elections Canada, almost 95,000 people are on the riding’s electoral list.

For those who missed the September 25, October 2 and October 3 all-candidates’ debates, there is at least one more, scheduled for St. Georges Parish on Piccadilly Ave from 7 to 9 p.m. on October 15.

In addition, local Kitchissippi coffeehouse Morning Owl is hoping to spread awareness of the election by hosting meet-and-greet events with federal candidates.

“Our emphasis for these events is on first time voters and those who consider themselves to be uninformed when it comes to the world of politics,” said Kate Lin, co-owner of Morning Owl on Parkdale.

“Holding these events is not reflective of our political views, but rather we are doing so in hopes of garnering interest and helping educate. This is our effort to make the process of the electoral vote more representative of all Canadians.”

Already, NDP candidate Emilie Taman (Monday, Oct. 7 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.) and Green Party candidate Angela Keller-Herzog (Thursday, Oct. 17 between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.) have confirmed their participation.

Lin is trying to get other candidates to participate as well.

How to vote

There are a number of ways you can cast your vote in this upcoming election according to Elections Canada.

If you won’t be around on Oct. 21, you can take advantage of advance polling, which will take place on October 11, 12, 13 and 14 at your designated polling station.

You can also vote in person at any Elections Canada office in Canada, any time before 6 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 15.

Voters can also send their vote by mail if they apply no later than 6 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 15.

Elections Canada asks that you check your voting information card for your exact polling location or check their website.

Federal Election

Candidates

Shelby Bertrand Animal Protection Party of Canada

Carol Clemenhagen Conservative Party of Canada

Coreen Corcoran, Libertarian Party of Canada

Chris G. Jones Independent

Angela Keller-Herzog Green Party of Canada

Marie-Chantal Leriche Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Catherine McKenna Liberal Party of Canada

Stuart Ryan Communist Party of Canada

Merylee Sevilla People’s Party of Canada

Emilie Taman New Democratic Party

Giang Ha Thu Vo Independent

