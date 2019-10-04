The October edition of KT is out, and it’s jam-packed with an eclectic mix of local news stories and features about all things Kitchissippi. Councillor Jeff Leiper shares his thoughts on infill in the ward as well as bicycles in the second part of his compelling Q&A; find out why Justin Champagne of Bar Lupulus is hoping to be king of the sandwich competition; and Dave Allston brings us back to when cars first arrived in the area in his Early Days column. Check out all that, plus other regular features such as Humans of Kitchissippi as well as the Westboro Villager and our special Fall Favourites supplement.



Get the digital edition right here.

