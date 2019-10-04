Sponsored: Spinning with creativity at Hintonburg Pottery

Enter the doors of Hintonburg Pottery and you are welcomed into a light-filled studio and pottery shop. Hintonburg Pottery is an active space that mixes the regular practice of studio members with the regular running of classes, workshops, courses and special events for all levels, abilities and ages.

Depending on the day of the week and time of day, you may find an after-school kids’ handbuilding class, a corporate retreat, people dropping in to play with clay or laughter amongst friends at an evening Spin The Wheel session.

In addition to the bustling studio and creative programming, Hintonburg Pottery also hosts gallery exhibitions and sells unique pottery pieces crafted by local artists.

Friendly and welcoming, the instructors and staff at Hintonburg Pottery pride themselves on offering a positive and nurturing learning environment, where all levels and abilities can explore, get messy and learn to trust themselves as they build confidence while having fun taking new creative risks. If you’re a beginner, instructors advise not to be afraid to “make a mistake”.

If you want to learn or create, but can’t commit to regular classes or workshops, Hintonburg Pottery recently launched a new offering for those who wish to experience handbuilding or wheel throwing classes. The Pottery Flex Pass is ideal for shift workers, students or anyone who craves creativity but requires flexibility when it comes to scheduling.

Hintonburg Pottery is very active in the community – every year they host a workshop in support of the Parkdale Food Centre – with all proceeds going to the provision of holiday meals. They are hosting their next event on Sunday, November 17, 2019, and hope to see members of the community supporting this brilliant cause!

They recently supported the Cornerstone Housing for Women’s Purple Tie Gala, and Ginger McCoy, Owner, offers free monthly lessons to a local women’s group, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to take classes. Hintonburg Pottery also participates in local community events, such as TASTE of Wellington West.

They are moving into outreach programming and have partnered with schools and other organizations in the past to bring a bit of Hintonburg Pottery into their space, for those who can’t venture out to their studio but wish to try their hand at working with clay.

Next time you’re in the neighbourhood, stop in to say hello. Hintonburg Pottery is always happy to meet new faces! Their warm space invites a hint of whimsy, encouraging every passerby to pop-in and explore their wares and workshops.

Hintonburg Pottery

1242 1/2 Wellington St W, Ottawa

www.hintonburgpottery.ca

/hintonburgpotte

/Hintonburgpottery

/hintonburgpotte

