Sponsored: Fill your plates at Wellington Butchery

Family owned Wellington Butchery focuses on quality.

“One of our priorities is to buy local when we can, and to buy Canadian,” says owner Joel Orlik. “We do a lot of specialty items and have a good selection of gluten-free sausages, deli meats and homemade prepared meals.”

Wellington Butchery is not your run-of-the-mill butcher. They stock certified organic, grass-fed meats as well as specialties, such as Wagyu beef and Nagano pork. And just in time for Thanksgiving, they have quality, antibiotic-free turkeys; all raised on vegetarian feed. A delicious addition to any holiday table!

If you’re looking to grab something delicious to go, they offer prepared meals made in their own kitchen from scratch – if you are looking for a treat, they are well known for their fabulous cookies!

Customers of Wellington Butchery know they will find variety, quality and many unique products to fill their dinner plates.

In addition to traditional cuts of meat and organic products, they can also accommodate special dietary needs, with low-sodium or gluten-free products and meals, or pork-free sausages. They even have vegan offerings, such as mushroom tofu burgers and tofu tiki masala.

Wellington Butchery has quickly become a well-loved addition to the community because they produce the majority of their products in-house, including their artisanal sausages, bone broth and nitrate-free deli meats. Look to them for well-aged beef and expertly trimmed prime cuts.

When they are not in store, Wellington Butchery is helping connect neighbours to good food by helping supply the Parkdale Food Centre or taking part in their TASTE of Wellington Fundraiser.

Make every meal special with quality products from Wellington Butchery. Their friendly staff are available seven days a week to answer your questions.

Wellington Butchery

1333 Wellington St. W.

Ph | 613.722.0086 wellingtonbutchery.com

