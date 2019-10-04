New editor inspired by local stories

It’s with a sense of adventure and enthusiasm that I take on the role of Editor at the Kitchissippi Times. The Kitchissippi Ward is a vibrant community, with caring residents and engaged businesses. And I’m looking forward to being part of it.

There always seems to be something big going on in this Ward, whether it’s for music lovers, like Porchfest, or for foodies – I see you Taste of Wellington.

But what truly inspires me are the stories of residents. Take Anna Jahn for instance, our Human of Kitchissippi this month. She wanted to get to know her neighbours a bit more so decided to organize a street party. Thinking there would be about 40 to 50 people, she began organizing. But no, almost 130 people showed up! Incredible.

Or Justin Champagne, of Bar Lupulus. He’s taking part in the Hopewell Eating Disorder Support Centre’s annual fundraiser, where he’ll be competing against other Ottawa chefs to create the most delicious sandwich!

And Brad Green and Petra Thoms, owners of World of Maps. They just celebrated 25 years of business in the ward.

These are just some of the many Kitchissippi residents (it seems like all!) who are active and involved in making our community and the whole of Ottawa better. And we love sharing their stories here at KT.

This month, we also welcome Notre Dame High School students as new contributors. Along with the regular Nepean High School column, it’s great to see youth embracing the local paper.

For 16 years, KT has been a source of primarily good stories, success stories. These stories offer a snapshot into the lives of those who’ve chosen to make this little corner of Ottawa their home. And we’ve been privileged to be invited into your homes to share those stories with our readers.

I plan on continuing doing just that, and I hope you’ll keep sharing your stories with us. We can always use a few more good stories.

So if you ever see me at any one of the many coffee shops scattered along Wellington/Richmond Rd. (where I’ll be setting up my “roving offices”), be sure to say hello. I’d love to hear your story, what you’re passionate about and what you are getting up to these days. And if you’re interested, I’ll even share mine!

