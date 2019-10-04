Sponsored: Top products made to last a lifetime at Gus’s Kitchen and Bath

Whether you’re renovating a kitchen or bathroom now or in the near future, one look around Gus’s Kitchen and Bath is sure to thrill and inspire you in equal measure.

Gus’s is family-owned and operated. Gaston “Gus” Dozois, a master plumber, opened his first store in his hometown of Peterborough in 1989. Clearly, plumbing runs in the Dozois family! The Ottawa location opened in 2008 and is run by his son John. John’s brother James is also a licensed plumber and manages a location in Whitby. The three stores attract customers from Toronto through Kingston, all the way to the Ottawa Valley.

“Gus never compromised on quality,” says John, who lives in Kitchissippi ward. His mission was, and still is, to provide high-quality bathroom products at great prices.

It’s one-stop shopping if you’re in the market for cabinets, counters, shower doors, bath tubs, toilets, and fixtures, and you aren’t likely to see their selection in any other Ottawa store.

Kitchens and bathrooms are high traffic areas and they sell homes, explains John. “All the products Gus brings in are made to last a lifetime.”

Vanities are a major draw here. Gus’s has a huge selection of cabinetry in the Carling Avenue showroom, with over 100 models in stock. You won’t find any MDF or pressboard here. “It’s a product line that’s second to none,” says John.

Looking for a way to make a gorgeous statement? How about a shower wall made from a slab of quartz? Gus’s owns a state-of-the-art cutting facility and they’re the only ones in the city who cut quartz slabs for shower walls. The effect is stunning. It’s a clean and sophisticated look, and as a bonus there’s no grout to scrub.

If showers aren’t your thing, maybe you can picture yourself in a freestanding soaker tub with solid brass or stainless steel faucets. Gus’s has those too.

90% of everything on the floor is in stock, which means no long wait for orders. Cabinets are fully assembled at the shop. If you need an installer, John is happy to recommend reputable contractors and licensed professionals who can help.

The other thing you might not get if you’re sourcing a complete bathroom from a big box store is the ability to negotiate and the opportunity to deal directly with the owner. And if you have a plumbing question, there’s always someone on hand to answer. That’s the difference shopping locally makes.

Gus’s Kitchen and Bath

2183 Carling Ave.

613-828-2284

guscarling@gmail.com

guskitchenandbath.com

