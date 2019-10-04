Business roundup: Daycare opens new spaces to stay in business

By yose cormier

The Garderie Tunney’s Daycare, which was on the verge of closing just three years ago because of a rent increase imposed by the federal government, introduced 18 new French spaces to its daycare this summer.

The daycare held a celebration to mark the occasion in August.

“The new spaces were created following an extensive renovation–cost was about $200,000 from parent’s fees and city funding—in response to the fact that the federal government is no longer applying its workplace daycare policy to Tunney’s Daycare. This meant that the daycare’s rent has gone up from 0 to $145,000 over the course of just a few years,” said Bill Parker, a member of the daycare board.

The daycare now has 67 spots, split into infant, toddler and pre-school groups.

Taste of Wellington popular as ever

The Wellington BIA tried a new approach to its popular TASTE of Wellington event with success. Instead of having all the businesses bring out their food at the same time, they staggered the tastings, which meant people could try more and the event lasted longer.

New businesses and new locations

Tallow, a women’s clothing store looking to bring “little bit of bohemian rock n’ roll style to Ottawa” at 358 Richmond Road held a grand re-opening at the end of August.

On the Wellington West side, the Yuzumi, a Japanese restaurant, opened at 83 Holland Avenue (former location of The Bowl). They feature poke bowls, sushi and sandwiches. Also new is Drip House, a beautiful coffee shop located at 340B Parkdale Avenue, the former Urban Juice Press location. It’s actually not on Parkdale Ave, but is just around the corner from Railbender Tattoo Studio.

Uproar Interiors have moved from their long-time Hintonburg location, but they have not gone far: the new spot is just across the street at 1116 Wellington St. West.

Also moving is The Westboro BIA, which is going from 261a Richmond to a smaller, more manageable space at 290 Picton.

Business closures

Unfortunately, Cyclelogik will be shutting down this fall and by extension, Cafe Maillot will also be closing. Cyclelogik have been outstanding community members over the years, especially with their sponsorship of the Hintonburg 5K road race.

Also closed is Wine Bottega on Richmond Road.

With files from the Wellington West BIA

