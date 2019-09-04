The September issue is out!

The September edition of KT is out, and it’s jam-packed with an eclectic mix of local news stories and features about all things Kitchissippi. Councillor Jeff Leiper shares his thoughts on what light rail could mean for the future of development in the ward in a compelling Q&A; in our business feature, we take a closer look at local entrepreneur Maher Arar’s new co-working space right in the heart of Westboro; and Dave Allston digs into Kitchissippi’s vault of banking history in his Early Days column. Check out all that, plus other regular features such as Humans of Kitchissippi as well as the Westboro Villager and our special Homes + Condos supplement.



