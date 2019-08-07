KT means business!

The August edition of KT is out and this month we mean business! Ottawa Business Journal newsmagazine editor David Sali steps in as guest editor of this issue, which focuses on Kitchissippi’s mainstreet merchants and the issues facing them as they adapt to changing consumer tastes and the rise of e-commerce. (We also tempt your taste buds with a visit to the neighbourhood’s newest butcher shop.) In addition, Dave Allston is back with another instalment of Early Days, and this month he takes a look at a Wellington Village neighbourhood that could have been. And of course, other regular features such as Giving, Healthy Active Living and Humans of Kitchissippi are all here–not to mention the Westboro Villager.

Get the digital edition right here.

