Do not read if you’re hungry

The July edition of KT is out and you definitely won’t want to miss this one. It’s the pizza issue! Get the local angle on this beloved international food. PLUS, a great recipe for dough from Paula Roy (along with tried-and-true tips and tricks), the best shops to source ingredients, and expert advice on perfect pairings. ALSO, history buffs and longtime residents will surely enjoy Dave Allston’s history column about the first pizza parlours in our community. And did you know one of our neighbours has a permanent wood-burning pizza oven in his backyard? You won’t want to miss our handy pizza map either. It will direct you to the closest slice. (You might need to satisfy your craving by the time you’re finished reading this issue.)

Get the digital edition right here.

