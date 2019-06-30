Sponsored: Learning the fun of dance at Dovercourt

Dovercourt Recreation Centre’s Dance School just wrapped up its annual dance recital in June. This highly anticipated event is a culmination of the dance season for dancers aged three to teen. It’s always a joyful event, as the young dancers show off their skills, hard work and dazzling costumes to family and friends on stage. Dovercourt staff is involved, including the management team acting as stage moms, ticket sellers and ushers, and Senior Director Steve Nason, as emcee.

Dancing builds confidence, coordination, musicality, and social skills. At Dovercourt, the dance program offers ballet, contemporary, and hip hop dance, and encourages movement, exploration, and creativity in all its dancers! Individuality is celebrated, and specific attire and hairstyles are not dictated.

As a grassroots, community-based dance program, Dovercourt offers a flexible and inclusive dance program, with a class format that provides a balance between fun and learning.

When you register for Dovercourt’s winter dance session, the all-in-one-pricing includes the classes, recital, as well as costumes! Parents call the dance program friendly, fun, encouraging, casual, supportive, and non-competitive —perfect for the child who wants to learn the art of dance without pressure.

Dance coordinator Barbara Diaz is rewriting the curriculum for the fall 2019 classes with a focus on the joy of movement and proper technique. Barbara strongly believes, “movement and dance are attainable for whoever wishes to explore and develop themselves. It does not matter what background one has, as long as there is an imaginative and expressive spirit and a desire to learn.”

From fitness and friendships to fun and pure joy, your child will love having dance in their lives, whether it’s their first time or they’re ready to dance again. Registration for the fall session began on June 18, so see the details in the Fall 2019 guide and register now. The fun begins when classes start in September.

