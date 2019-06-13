New biz alert: Fashion, bike repair, sweet treats, and more

By Jacob Hoytema –

There’s no reason for Kitchissippi residents to be bored this summer. Plenty of exciting new businesses have moved onto the local main drag, from fashion and food to cannabis and cycling.

Saaj and Sanaa is perhaps one of the most unique new clothing boutiques in Ottawa, specializing in modest women’s formal wear. Barlian Roshan, who runs the store with her husband Delasah, says that as a Muslim woman she was frustrated by her lack of dress options for fancier events. “I always found that I had a really difficult time being able to find dresses that I’d be able to wear, because I wear a headscarf…everything I found was strapless, or it was really really short,” Barlian explains. Barlian and Delasah opened up their boutique in April at 1107 Wellington St. W., stocked up with products from Europe and the Middle East, and decorated the interior with Barlian’s own artwork. She says that since opening, their selection has been finding favour among Muslim and non-Muslim women. Rental options are also available for many products.

And if you need to pick up dinner after dress shopping, plan on stopping by the Home of Fresh Pasta. The local Italian grocery store has been on Preston Street for thirty-five years but is relocating to Hintonburg, at 1063 Wellington St. W. Owner Tony Zagaria boasts that the shop carries Ottawa’s largest selection of pastas and sauces — and the selection is to expand at the new location. Besides their already-famous products like pizza dough and stuffed focaccia, the store will now also feature a deli section with sandwiches and Italian cheeses. Tony expects a mid-June opening and adds that he’s already been pleased with the interest shown by neighbours walking by.

For anyone who needs to upgrade their bike, a couple of new locations may be of interest: McCranks Cycles and Skis, at 1b McCormick St. in Hintonburg, can undertake repairs big and small for your bike or sell you a new one. They’ve been in Ottawa since 1992 and are relocating from the Glebe. Just up the road at 7 Hamilton Ave. N. is bike store and repair shop Full Cycle. This is their second location, adding to the one at St. Laurent Blvd.

Sadly, Oh So Good Desserts has left the neighbourhood but if you’re still looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, La Diperie is now open in Westboro at 429 Richmond Rd. A popular chain in Montreal, La Diperie offers soft serve, cookie dough, ice cream cakes and sandwiches, as well as many vegan options.

Twiss and Weber is moving from Wellington West to 443A Sussex Drive in the first week of July, near the Byward Market. Co-founder Laura Twiss says that while the move is important for helping their business grow, they “love Wellington West” and are happy their fashion line found its early footing here.

Max’s Footwear has moved across the road to 1261 Wellington St. W., half a stone’s throw away from their old location. They are now exclusively cobbler and shoe repair services. Before transitioning away from retail, they donated many pairs or fabulous footwear to St. Vincent de Paul.

Amani Health has opened up a health and wellness centre at 1272 Wellington St. W. Visitors can try the six-month “Real You” program, which develops an all-encompassing personal plan with a number of health professionals, or take services like physiotherapy or a yoga workshop.

KT readers will remember last month’s profile on Superette, one of the three recreational cannabis dispensaries that opened in Ottawa last spring. The business has taken up residence at 1306 Wellington St. W., in the former Terra20 location. Feather Company Ltd, coming to 408 Churchill Ave., will also jump into the industry, selling cannabis accessories.

Located at 295 Richmond Rd. is Westboro’s newest bar and gastropub, The Newboro, serving a selection of cocktails, beers, and evening dining plates. They’ve also made themselves a venue for live music, and are hosting an open mic on Thursday nights. The inaugural edition was led by legendary local guitarist Jesse Greene.

Ebb & Flow has left the neighbourhood and their shop at 373a Richmond Rd. will be soon be taken up by Fjällräven, a popular Swedish-based supplier of outdoor gear such as backpacks and jackets.

Sisterhood613, located at 371a Richmond Rd. Suite 5, is a new beauty salon run by Su Chu, who has also owned Her Beauty & Lash Lounge in Centretown. Su has more than a decade of experience operating in the beauty business, and aside from doing lash and brow touch-ups, she also runs workshops for those who want to learn the techniques themselves.

