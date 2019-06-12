Sponsored: Real Estate Strategies in a Sellers’ Market

By Deb Cherry, Broker with Engel & Völkers Ottawa –

Mother Nature may have been late this spring, but Ottawa’s real estate market was not—the historically busier spring real estate market arrived early. With less inventory available than in previous years, 2019 is proving to be a sellers’ market, the strongest in the past decade.

A sellers’ market can be a stressful time for home buyers. Below are some tips to keep you organized and stress free.

1. Decide to work with a Realtor. Pick someone who you trust and who will educate you about the market and the strategies necessary for a successful purchase.

2. Timing is important. When a property is listed, do not wait for the open house to view it. Call your Realtor and book an appointment to see it immediately so that you can do your research. If you feel you do not want to waste your Realtor’s time, stop feeling that way; it is their job. They will be more than happy to show you properties any time.

3. Book your showings with the Realtor who will prepare an offer for you. If you are only calling a home’s listing Realtor because you think that the seller will pay less commission if the listing Realtor represents the buyer, think again. In a competitive market, when there often is more than one offer presented at the same time, it is to the sellers’ benefit to waive any advantage their Realtor may have offered should they bring their own buyer. You will have more of an advantage when represented by the Realtor you’ve been working with to view properties from the start.

Ottawa is a terrific place to invest in real estate. It consistently improves. Owning the home you live in is one of the best investments you will ever make, so contact an experienced Realtor to ensure you are making the best investment possible.

info@cherrypickhomes.com

www.cherrypickhomes.com

