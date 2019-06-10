Our student correspondent’s final column

By Bella Crysler –

From sleep-outs and walkouts to book clubs and book launches, I’ve had the opportunity to cover some amazing stories at Nepean High School this year. I was lucky enough to get the chance to interview extraordinary students, teachers, and even two principals as a Kitchissippi Times volunteer. I know this is the worst cliché in the book, but it feels like just yesterday I was sitting down to write my first article… how did September turn into June so quickly?

The month ahead holds the end of the school year and final exams for NHS students. June also means graduation and prom for my fellow seniors! For Nepean’s grads of 2019, the countdown is on for the official end of high school. A fact that is relieving, terrifying and exciting all at the same time.

While June marks the end of my four years at Nepean, and my very last article for the Kitchissippi Times, it is also a time for new beginnings! The day after prom I’ll be leaving for Temagami, Ontario to spend the summer working as a camp counsellor at Camp Wabikon. After that, I’m off to Kingston, Ontario in September to start my first year at Queen’s University! I’ll be starting an undergraduate degree in general arts, and while I haven’t decided on a major yet, I can’t wait to start taking classes and figuring out what it will be. I also plan on continuing to write creatively and hope to join clubs (maybe even a student newspaper?) to keep writing.

Having the opportunity to write for my local newspaper has been one of the highlights of my senior year. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who read my articles or let me interview them. I had so much fun!

Bella Crysler is a grade 12 student at Nepean High School.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...