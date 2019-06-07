Robot party at Westboro Beach

Photos by Jeremy Soule –

Erin Kennedy hosted a Robot Missions’ robot party at Westboro on May 18 and 19. Members of the community came out to try her latest beach-cleaning prototypes, ask questions, and learn all about robots. Robot Missions is an educational and community initiative designed to “develop low-cost robots to clean pollution, collect sensor data, and educate the community.”

Erin is headed to International Space University this summer.

