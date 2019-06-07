The latest scoop
Robot party at Westboro Beach
Photos by Jeremy Soule –
Erin Kennedy hosted a Robot Missions’ robot party at Westboro on May 18 and 19. Members of the community came out to try her latest beach-cleaning prototypes, ask questions, and learn all about robots. Robot Missions is an educational and community initiative designed to “develop low-cost robots to clean pollution, collect sensor data, and educate the community.”
Erin is headed to International Space University this summer.
Erin demonstrates her prototype scissor lift beach cleaning bot with her two other bots behind her. Erin designed and constructed all three bots with the help of a 3D printer.
Erin Kennedy logs data for one of her prototype bots.
Beck Langstone, Ryan Geike volunteer their time every Wednesday to assist Erin with her robotic endeavors.
Beck Langstone listens to Erin describe her vision for the prototype bot.
Owen Columbus, Magdalena Columbus and their sons Theo and Miles gather around the bots as Erin explains how they work.
Erin explains to onlookers, Beck Langstone and Ryan Geikie, that the wheels on Bowie the beach cleaning bot, is the best design she has tested thus far.
Erin Kennedy shows Miles and Theo Columbus how her beach cleaning bots work.
Miles Columbus marvels as he controls the beach cleaning bot, nicknamed Bowie, to pick up discarded trash.
