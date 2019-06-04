Sponsored: L.A. Sicoli – A Reputation for Craftmanship & Service

Known for their European craftsmanship, L.A. Sicoli Masonry has a reputation for quality work as well as extraordinary customer service. Luciano Sicoli believes a job well-done means a job that will last for years to come. “We provide all our customers with the same high level of craftsmanship and dedication that we have for our work, which in turn leads to very satisfied customers.”

“We try to return telephone calls within 48 hours. We also try to set up visits with our customers within 72 hours and give them a written quotation within 48 hours of seeing them. The boss comes to see the customer and provides the quotation, but it is also the boss that comes to do the work. We do not subcontract our work out to anyone. Our level of craftsmanship is very high, and we offer a warranty on our work that is longer than our competitors’.”

In addition to placing the needs of their customers first, L.A. Sicoli Masonry is known for their ability to restore the brickwork in older homes and making “the new look old” by selecting the proper colour of mortar that blends in perfectly with the original work. In addition to brickwork, they also offer chimney repair, parging for houses, window sill repair, levelling interlock, and other custom stonework.

Luciano learned from the very best. He trained under his father and two uncles and comes from a line of bricklayers and stone masons. The one challenge for L.A. Sicoli Masonry is keeping up with demand, so make sure to call early because they book up quickly. And if you’re lucky, you will get to meet Luciano’s 82-year-old dad who occasionally accompanies his son to job sites.

L.A. Sicoli Masonry

Luciano Sicoli

l.a.sicoli_masonry@bell.net

613-859-4684

