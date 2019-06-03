10 ways to maximize your enjoyment of one of the best community festivals in Ottawa

1. Westfest is taking place from June 7-9 in the park beside Tom Brown Arena (141 Bayview Rd.). There is limited parking in the area so visitors are highly encouraged to take public transit, walk, or bike.

2. Cyclists should definitely make use of the free supervised bike valet. Your bike and helmet will be perfectly safe while you enjoy the festivities.

3. Use the westfest.ca site to help plan your day. Check out artist bios and listen to some sample tracks. There is a wonderfully diverse line up planned for each day of the festival.

4. One of the best things about Westfest is that it is free to attend, but you will definitely want to bring some cash. (Although if you forget, there will be ATMs on site.) Something pretty in the Indigenous Pavilion might catch your attention! And of course, there will be food trucks. Speaking of which…

5.The food trucks and stands on site include Angry Dragonz, Walking Tacos, Big Town Burgers, Royi Street Cart, Mr. Sundae, Simply Raw, and Art-Is-In Bakery.

6. If food trucks aren’t your thing, grab a meal at a nearby pub or restaurant. Or bring a picnic! Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Refill your water bottle at the Westfest hydration station.

7. Bring the kids. There’s no designated kid zone this year but there is plenty for children to see and do, including fun workshops and art education at the Ottawa Art Gallery Youth Programming Art Tent. Also on site: balloon artists, buskers, and of course, a great musical line up!

8. Consider getting your hair cut (yes, really!) at the “Westfest Cutting Shack.” Local hairdressers will be accepting donations for Westfest programming in exchange for hair cuts, braiding, colourful extensions, and updos. It’s kind of a cool thing to do at a festival!

9. Westfest is generally a “rain or shine” event but in past years it has been cancelled due to extreme weather. Check their official Facebook page for updates before you head out if you’re not sure.

10. Share your photos to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #Westfest2019. And speaking of photos, look for Kitchissippi Times staffers on Saturday June 8! We’d love to take your photo and share it with our readers.

