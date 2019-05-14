Sponsored: Collaborative Health Care with Integrated Touch Physiotherapy

With over 22 years of combined experience in orthopedics, sports medicine, cancer and chronic illness, Integrated Touch Physiotherapy is known for their knowledge, customer care, and commitment to getting their clients better. They offer bilingual, one-on-one assessments and treatments and there are no assistants. They also offer online booking or the option to call, and they are open Saturdays!

As the owner, Andria Cellucci states, “We believe that having time solely with your physiotherapist increases your quality of care and will get you better faster. If we don’t see results, we will not hesitate to refer our clients to other health professionals for further testing. We believe in collaborative health care to achieve the best outcome for our clients.”

Integrated Touch Physiotherapy is certified in the Mckenzie MDT Method in assessment and treatment. This method allows them to give their clients self-help or self-treatment tools and can prevent reoccurrence of their issue after stopping physiotherapy. Integrated Touch Physiotherapy believes in open discussions with clients about their condition, their feelings and they take the time to explain what can be done at home to speed recovery. They work to get to the root of the issue and make sure everyone is on the same path in the recovery process. “Empowering our clients and making them less dependent on us and more confident in their ability to manage their issue is empowering for them, and that is important to us.”

Integrated Touch Physiotherapy is active in the community and has volunteered with St. Joe’s Food Bank as well as with youth sports and activities. “We are here to “pay it forward” to the community. If you have questions, if you want to drop in and check us out, come by! We are here to help.”

Integrated Touch Physiotherapy

2148 Carling Ave. Suite 201

613-722-2148

integratedtouchphysiotherapy.ca

