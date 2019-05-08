Sponsored: Come as you are, enjoy familiar favourites at Monkey Joe’s

Monkey Joe’s Bar and Grill is a familiar landmark on the corner of Island Park and Carling Avenue. Did you know they’ve been feeding the Kitchissippi community for the past 37 years? They’ve been here so long, they’ve watched families grow up.

“I think we’re probably on our fourth generation of customers,” says Angie Mastromattei with a smile. Her husband Jack is one of the owners. “He’s been here longer than we’ve been married,” she laughs.

One of the great things about being part of the community for so long is being present for many of life’s big moments that unfold here, whether it’s a first date, a special anniversary, a multi-generational get together, or a post-game celebration with the team.

With cozy booths and jungle-themed decor, Monkey Joe’s is a fun outing for the whole family. No kids on the scene? Enjoy a cold one and watch the game.

If you have fond memories of Monkey Joe’s as the place to go for pizza you should know that it’s still the same great slice. You can’t beat homemade sauce and dough, made fresh from scratch. The menu hasn’t changed much over the years because it’s what keeps people coming back. Wings, burgers, lasagna, and salads are the name of the game. Deep-fried zucchini and nachos are signature dishes and it’s easy to see why they’re a big draw. They’re double stacked with homemade salsa and St. Albert’s cheese.

Car lovers won’t want to miss the Durand Motorsport “Cruise Night,” which will fill up part of the Westgate lot from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25 and on the third Saturday of the month throughout the summer. It’s an opportunity to check out some cool cars and hop over to the restaurant to fuel up afterwards. The patio will be open as soon as the weather allows.

“Come as you are, you are more than welcome,” says Angie. And she means it.

Monkey Joe’s Bar and Grill

1265 Carling Ave. (Westgate Shopping Centre)

613-725-2992

contact@monkeyjoesbarandgrill.ca

monkeyjoesottawa.com

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...