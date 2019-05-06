Federal update: Young Canadians can apply today for a summer job

Submitted by Catherine McKenna, MP Ottawa Centre –

Summer is fast approaching and many young Canadians are now turning their minds to summer jobs.

The Government of Canada’s Canada Summer Jobs program provides young Canadians with meaningful work experience. Canada’s job market is rapidly changing and it’s essential that young Canadians have access to meaningful work from the start of their careers.

For many, a Canada Summer Job is their first experience in the workforce and a great opportunity to begin building a resume.

This program is important for the youth in the community and helps to create job opportunities for young people this summer that will be valuable for their futures.

The hiring season for CSJ 2019 has now begun and is open until July 12th. Young Canadians in Ottawa, Ontario can now apply for over 300 opportunities that have been made available in Ottawa Centre.

By doubling the number of Canada Summer Job opportunities in Ottawa Centre, the Government is helping more young people get hands-on work experience and save money.

This year all youth between the ages of 15 and 30 who are legally entitled to work in Canada are eligible to apply for positions, not just students. For the first time, all available positions can be searched on JobBank.gc.ca/youth, and on the JobBank App.

For more information on CSJ, visit the Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs, a Service Canada Office or call

1-800-935-5555.

Have a great summer!

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...