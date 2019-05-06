Councillor’s Corner

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi Ward Councillor –

Now that it’s May the city and the ward are gearing up for summer! Read on to find out what’s coming up in our sunniest season.

Have you been cleaning out your basement, attic, or garage lately and finding lots of forgotten treasures in the process? Looking to make a little extra money and participate in a great ward-wide event? Join in the Kitchissippi Community Garage Sale on June 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m! Neighbourhoods across the ward will be participating in the sale. Every individual seller can set their own start and end times for their sale, and promotions are encouraged through social media and postering your area. Rain date is June 2.

Tillbury Park is slated for some lifecycle renewal of the playground equipment and gazebo. The replacement is anticipated for the fall with the playground area being re-opened in late fall (timelines are weather dependent). Staff are currently seeking community feedback on the two design concepts for the playground equipment; you can find both designs and where to send your comments at kitchissippiward.ca. Our office is organizing an open house on May 9 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Dovercourt, and interested residents can view the designs and provide comments in person. The comment period closes May 10.

The City of Ottawa is reviewing the planning policies and zoning for lands near the Westboro and Dominion LRT stations. The Richmond Road-Westboro Secondary Plan was adopted in 2008 and provides planning guidance to a large area extending from Island Park Drive in the east to the Sir John A. MacDonald parkway in the west. In recent years it has become apparent that more clarity regarding what kinds of developments this area can permit is needed. Visit kitchissippiward.ca to view the Discussion Paper on the main issues that will be reviewed and find contact information for where to submit your comments. Feedback is due by May 31.

In closing, I want to thank all our residents for pulling together during the flood to help friends, neighbours, and communities both within Kitchissippi and in other parts of the city. Thank you for volunteering your time and energy to the prevention efforts. We really are better together.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...