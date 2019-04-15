Have a look inside Dovercourt’s new addition

KT got a sneak peek at Dovercourt Recreation Centre’s expansion last week and by all accounts it’s already proving to be a very positive addition to the building, which has been part of the Westboro landscape for over thirty years.

The new space consists of a “concierge desk,” a storage room, office space, fully accessible gender-neutral washrooms, and new studio space which will be used for a variety of different programs including after-school care, summer camps, and classes for seniors.

It’s bright and sunny. Same goes for the paint choice.

“The yellow wall looks fantastic when you’re walking by,” says John Rapp, Dovercourt Recreation Association’s executive director.

Exterior view of Dovercourt’s new addition. Landscaping and tree planting still to come. Photo by Andrea Tomkins Exterior view of the new Morris Home Team room at Dovercourt. Photo by Andrea Tomkins Exterior view of Dovercourt’s new addition. Landscaping and tree planting still to come. Photo by Andrea Tomkins Built-in-benches outline a sunny waiting area for parents and kids outside the new studio space at Dovercourt. Photo by Andrea Tomkins The new addition has office space, storage space, and two fully accessible gender-neutral washrooms. Photo by Andrea Tomkins John Rapp, executive director of Dovercourt Recreation Association in the new space. The view of the pool is a thoughtful detail and lets some light in for the lifeguard staff and swim instructors, says John. Photo by Andrea Tomkins Exterior view of Dovercourt’s new addition. Landscaping and tree planting still to come. Photo by Andrea Tomkins The new addition faces Dovercourt Avenue in Westboro. Photo by Andrea Tomkins The “concierge desk” outside the new addition. Photo by Andrea Tomkins Exterior view of the new Morris Home Team room at Dovercourt. Photo by Andrea Tomkins

The big studio space is officially called the Morris Home Team Room.

“Patrick Morris is our biggest sponsor,” says John, noting the company’s support of the Dovercourt vans, staff uniforms, special events, and even the bouncy house. It’s a $150,000 donation that will be paid over ten years. Other corporate sponsors include Westboro Station Dental, Carling Motors, Neolore Networks, Ottawa Physiotherapy and Sport Clinic, Barry Hobin Architects, Cada Construction, and Farm Boy.

Dovercourt also received financial support from The Ontario Trillium Foundation. The total cost of the addition was $1.8M.

There are still some finishing touches to be done and landscaping is next on the agenda, which includes tree plantings. There’s also a memorial bench to be installed for Linda George – a neighbour and donor who passed away a few years ago, says John.

The official opening is taking place on April 24.

