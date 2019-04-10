Sponsored: Downsizing? The question is “why”?

By Dean Caillier,

Sales Representative with Engel & Völkers Ottawa –

“We would love to downsize, but where do we move to?”

As a Realtor, many homeowners ask me this question. Before I provide options of where to move to, I always ask, “Why do you want to downsize?”

Downsizing can mean many things to many people. Downsizing is arguably a change in one’s lifestyle which often results in a want or need to change where and how one lives.

Understanding why you truly want to downsize can help you be prepared when you are ready to make that move. Maybe you are looking to reduce your overall cost of living, or reduce your housing-related obligations, such as maintenance and upkeep. Or maybe you are an empty nester in that big house and want something that fits your current lifestyle.

Whatever the reasons are, once you better understand the “why”, you’ll be in a better position to identify what you want, where you want to live, and when it’s the right time to move.

Ottawa offers a variety of places to live, work and play to suit every budget. Whether it’s condo living, bungalows, semis, freehold towns, owner-occupied income properties, or a luxury rental, your Realtor can guide you through the best option tailored for you and your budget.

A professional Realtor can provide a home evaluation of your current home so that you better understand your budget when looking at options for that next move. They can also explain the various types of properties to choose from, including costs associated with each. A Realtor can also introduce you to neighborhoods that may best suit that lifestyle your looking for.

So think more about what the ‘D’ word means to you, and contact a Realtor when you’re ready to make that move.

dean.caillier@evcanada.com

613-422-8688

deancaillier.com

