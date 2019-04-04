Sponsored: Welcoming Spring at Dovercourt

As winter ends, Dovercourt’s Westboro Kiwanis Park transforms from a winter wonderland into one of the top-rated parks in Ottawa, with a greenspace, an accessible play structure, an infinity climber, and more.

Soon Dovercourt’s double half pipe will offer a free space for skateboarders of all ages to hone their skills, and the Dovercourt and McKellar Park tennis courts will be ready for a game of singles or doubles.

At Dovercourt, kids can learn to play tennis from as young as five years of age through their Learn to Play program. It is a Tennis Canada curriculum that uses Progressive Tennis to introduce the sport in a fun and interactive way, ensuring success for all young players.

Kids can also learn the ins and outs of skateboarding through Dovercourt’s spring Skateboard Stars programs. From beginners to pros – these programs are open to those just starting on the ramps and those wanting to improve their techniques.

For two-wheelers, the Strider PREbike Learn to Bike program is ideal for parents looking to help their children as young as 18 months learn to balance and steer without training wheels. For more experienced cyclists, the Cycling for Kids program teaches traffic handling skills and rules of the road.

Spring is also the perfect time to introduce kids to T-ball with the outdoor Parent and Child T-ball program. This non-competitive activity is focused on skills, team playing, balance and of course, having fun! And once the kids are a little older, they can be introduced to baseball through Dovercourt’s Perfect Pitch program. If baseball is not your thing, check out Dovercourt’s Soccer Stars, Multisport or Learn to Climb.

Parents! Keep up with your kids this summer by signing up for one of Dovercourt’s spinning classes on comfortable and high-tech IC-7 Matrix spin bikes and improve your core strength with their indoor SUP classes.

Dovercourt’s outdoor spaces and many spring programs are designed for the enjoyment of everyone in the community. Whether you’re anxiously awaiting the reactivation of their tranquil hillside waterfall or participating in one of their programs, don’t miss out on spring at Dovercourt.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...